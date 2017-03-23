This Song Will Save Your Life!

New York-Presbyterian Medical Center has put together a list of songs that have the perfect tempo to help you while performing CPR.
These songs all move at 100 beats per second – the perfect beat to save someone’s life.
The number one song? The Bee Gees Stayin’ Alive. Perfect song, perfect lyric, perfect beat.
Here’s the rest of the list:
2. “Cecilia” – Simon and Garfunkel
4. “Sweet Home Alabama” – Lynyrd Skynyrd
6. “I Will Survive” – Gloria Gaynor
7. “MMMBop” – Hanson
10. “Another One Bites the Dust” – Queen
Also on this list:
“Who’s That Girl” – Madonna
“Fast Car” – Tracy Chaman
“Rock This Town” – The Stray Cats
“You Can’t Hurry Love” – Phil Collins
“What’s Going On” – Marvin Gaye
“Walk Like an Egyptian” – The Bangles
“Dancing Queen” – ABBA
“Another Brick in the Wall” – Pink Floyd
“Spirit in the Sky” – Norman Greenbaum
“Girls Just Want to Have Fun” – Cyndi Lauper
Since we play most of the songs, it’s safe to say that listening to WOMC could save your life!
Source: Premier Prep