This Song Will Save Your Life!

New York-Presbyterian Medical Center has put together a list of songs that have the perfect tempo to help you while performing CPR.

These songs all move at 100 beats per second – the perfect beat to save someone’s life.

The number one song? The Bee Gees Stayin’ Alive. Perfect song, perfect lyric, perfect beat.

Here’s the rest of the list:

2. “Cecilia” – Simon and Garfunkel

4. “Sweet Home Alabama” – Lynyrd Skynyrd

6. “I Will Survive” – Gloria Gaynor

7. “MMMBop” – Hanson

10. “Another One Bites the Dust” – Queen

Also on this list:

“Who’s That Girl” – Madonna

“Fast Car” – Tracy Chaman

“Rock This Town” – The Stray Cats

“You Can’t Hurry Love” – Phil Collins

“What’s Going On” – Marvin Gaye

“Walk Like an Egyptian” – The Bangles

“Dancing Queen” – ABBA

“Another Brick in the Wall” – Pink Floyd

“Spirit in the Sky” – Norman Greenbaum

“Girls Just Want to Have Fun” – Cyndi Lauper

Since we play most of the songs, it’s safe to say that listening to WOMC could save your life!

Source: Premier Prep