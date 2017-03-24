Happy Birthday Aretha!

March 24, 2017 8:58 AM By Stacey DuFord
Filed Under: Aretha, Aretha birthday, Aretha Franklin, Aretha Franklin childhood home

Aretha Franklin has been a Detroiter since the age of five but she was born in Memphis, where city officials are putting together a partnership to repair her childhood home. The house has fallen into disrepair and was declared “a public nuisance” five years ago.

Work is being done to find a long-term solution for the house and may include potential use by a music foundation, research institution, university or museum. Officials said last month that the DIY Network is also interested.

Alan Crone, special counsel to the mayor of Memphis, says the house at 406 Lucy is an “historic property and it’s part of our heritage as Memphians that all kinds of music was literally born here.”

 

Source: Premier Prep, The Commercial Appeal

