Woman Wins Michigan Lottery Twice, Guy Wins On His Birthday

March 24, 2017 12:44 PM By Beau Daniels
By: Beau Daniels

Michigan Lottery winner’s are making national news. It almost seems like these people won because of fate. UPI reports that Ervin Smolinski scored $300,000 on his birthday with the Double Bonus Cashword. It was a gift from his daughter-in-law on his 94th birthday.

Also seen in the story here, a Michigan woman won her second lotto in 3 months, “I’ve got to be the luckiest woman in Jackson County. I’m just still in awe that I won another huge Lottery prize.” The anonymous lady who purchases her tickets at a gas station in Spring Arbor won $60,000 and then $2 million! “This really has been the most amazing year for me. It’s like a big fat dream and I don’t want to wake up.”

