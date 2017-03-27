Careful Where You Wear Leggings

March 27, 2017 2:18 PM By Beau Daniels
United Airlines stopped a couple of young girls from boarding because they were wearing leggings.

Shannon went on to say, “She’s forcing them to change or put dresses on over leggings or they can’t board.” She heard the gate agent say, “I don’t make the rules, I just enforce them.”

Being married to a flight attendant I understand the issue. The 10 year old girls were flying because of company benefits, meaning they probably have family that works for an airline. Those who use the benefits are required to dress a certain way depending on the airline code for non-revenue travel. Fortunately for regular travelers the code is not that strict. But BuzzFeed is showing people calling out the airline with these tweets.

