Delta Takes Shot at United Airlines with Tweet About Leggings

March 27, 2017 12:37 PM By Jon Corrigan

By: Jon Corrigan

By now you’ve probably heard that United Airlines barred two teenage girls from boarding a flight from Denver to Minneapolis Sunday morning after a gate agent decided her leggings were inappropriate. This set off a social media firestorm of hate, calling the airline intrusive, sexist, among other things.

One of the airlines’ competitor, Delta, decided to join-in on the social media-shaming with a passive-aggressive tweet about leggings.

Well done, Delta social media person, well done.

More from Jon Corrigan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

WOMC Wants to Send You on a Trip to Universal Orlando Resort™!You could win a 3-night trip for four to experience it all for yourself!
Hall & Oates to Perform at Joe Louis Arena this MayHall & Oates and Tears for Fears will be uniting for a co-headlining tour this summer.

Listen Live