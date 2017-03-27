Go Behind-the-Scenes The Rolling Stones’ Trip Across Latin America

By: Steve Kostan

By now you know I usually love ALL things STONES. But this is much more than “all things”. It’s really good. The ROLLING STONES are releasing the documentary of their Latin American tour of 2016. The behind the scenes stuff is what really makes this flick. Face it, there are only a handful of artists that can do this and find enough people interested to make it worth while. Keith talks about first vacationing in S. America with Mick and Marianne in 68 and Mick recalls driving out of town to a big coffee plantation where he and Keith came up with Honky Tonk Woman. They then do it acoustically, think “Country Honk” from Let it Bleed, just the two of them and it really works. The movie, which was in theaters last December for one night, ends with the on again off again concert in Havana Cuba. Tons of “Red” tape? The biggest kick for me was when they interview a band in Argentina who were die hard STONES freaks, They had a band that sounds very Stones like musically. The funny thing was the singer was singing in Spanish, but he was using those Mick Jagger nasal vowel sounds and inflections. It killed me. Rock&Rock Sci-Fi! ‘Ole Ole Ole! A Trip Across Latin America’ is out on home video May 26th. I’m ALL in.