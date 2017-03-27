Guys Drone Captures Footage Of Shark Swimming Up To Girlfriend [VIDEO]

March 27, 2017 3:29 PM By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, Drone, Shark

By: Beau Daniels

It’s amazing the things you see with drones. Recently David Diez captured drone video of his girlfriend swimming off the coast of West Palm. Revealing in the footage was a shark swimming up to her considering a bite.

The UPI report shows that Diaz understands the sharks mistake, “What I think happened was that the shark confused her fins for a fish, but then as soon as it realized it was a human it quickly backed off. The poor water visibility confused the shark. This is how most shark attacks happen in Florida specially this time of year when sharks like the blacktip are migrating through the Florida coast following schools of fish. Sharks aren’t man eaters they’re just carnivores who make mistakes like we do. Helen and I will continue to explore our beautiful ocean.”

Drones offer us views we normally don’t see, including swimming near sharks which is more common than people realize.

