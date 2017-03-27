Johnny Rotten Says Donald Trump is Not Racist

By Radio.com Staff

Former Sex Pistols frontman Johnny Rotten has expressed support for President Donald Trump.

Speaking with ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Rotten (real name John Lydon) said the president is being unfairly characterized as a racist.

Related: Emo Trump is the Funniest Video You’ll See Today

“What I dislike is the left-wing media in America are trying to smear the bloke as a racist,” said Lydon “and that’s completely not true. There’s many many problems with him as a human being, but he’s not that, and there just might be a chance that something good will come out of out of that situation, because he terrifies politicians, and this is joy to behold.”

“Dare I say, a possible friend?” he laughed.

Rotten also weighed in the controversial vote for Britain to leave the European Union (aka Brexit). “The working class have spoke and I’m one of them and I’m with them,” said Lydon.