Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, More Celebrate Elton John’s 70th Birthday Bash

By Annie Reuter

Elton John sure knows how to throw a birthday bash. The just-turned 70-year-old celebrated his big day with famous friends Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder, Ryan Adams, Katy Perry and more.

John’s birthday party was held at Red Studios in Los Angeles on Saturday (March 25) and included performances by Gaga, Wonder, Adams and Rosanne Cash. While Gaga and Wonder teamed up for an energetic “Happy Birthday” duet, Gaga later performed “Born This Way” and “Bad Romance” on piano while Adams covered John’s “Rocket Man.”

Katy Perry, Jon Hamm, James Corden, Heidi Klum and Neil Patrick Harris were also in attendance. Rob Lowe hosted the event, which also paid tribute to John’s 50-year writing partnership with Bernie Taupin. The evening benefited the Elton John AIDS Foundation and UCLA’s Hammer Museum.

John showed no worry about turning 70 and discussed his love of birthdays in a radio interview before the event.

“Some people don’t like birthdays, they don’t like celebrating, they don’t want to know about them, and I’ve always enjoyed my birthday,” he said. “Seventy sounds so archaic, doesn’t it? When I was growing up, 70 sounded like the end of the world. But things have changed — you’re only as old as you feel inside.”