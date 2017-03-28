Restaurant Offers Discount For Not Using Phone

By: Beau Daniels

There is now a restaurant that gives a 10 percent discount if a family dines without cell phones. Barry Lynch, owner of Sarah’s Corner Cafe mentions what is substituted when the phones are put away, “They let the server know they’re putting their phones away and the server will bring over a basket with old-fashioned Hangman and Tic Tac Toe and pencils because those games are interactive instead of coloring, which is solitary.”

It has become common to see people at a table not interacting which each other but interacting with their electronic piece in hand, that inspired Lynch to offer the discount, “There’s one particular family I knew used to come in on Sunday for breakfast after church. I knew the dad and the mom and two kids and we’d always say ‘hi.’ Every time I went over, one or two of the kids and sometimes the parents would be on the phone. I also knew the dad would commute to New York for work every day, which takes a lot of time. I asked him about that and he said, ‘Yeah, I still do it. It’s so nice to be together and these breakfasts are rare.’ And when he said that, I thought, ‘Oh wow. Something is going on here. I need to do something.” Cafe Mom

