Crayola Retiring A Color From It’s 24 Crayon Box For First Time in 100 Years

March 29, 2017 11:23 AM By Jim Johnson

Crayola is making a big change. The manufacturer says for the first time in it’s 100-year history it will retire a color from it’s 24-count crayon box. The color hasn’t been revealed yet, and the company says it will live stream the decision on Friday, March 31st, which is National Crayon Day.

https://www.facebook.com/events/268873913525280/

The current colors that make up a Crayola box are red, yellow, blue, brown, orange, green, violet, black, carnation pink, yellow orange, blue green, red violet, red orange, yellow green, blue violet, white, violet red, dandelion, cerulean, apricot, scarlet, green yellow, indigo and gray. Crayola has been encouraging individuals to share images of the color they can’t live without on social media during the build up to the big reveal, accompanied by the hashtag #WhosLeaving. (Time)

More from Jim Johnson
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

WOMC Wants to Send You on a Trip to Universal Orlando Resort™!You could win a 3-night trip for four to experience it all for yourself!
Hall & Oates to Perform at Joe Louis Arena this MayHall & Oates and Tears for Fears will be uniting for a co-headlining tour this summer.

Listen Live