Crayola Retiring A Color From It’s 24 Crayon Box For First Time in 100 Years

Crayola is making a big change. The manufacturer says for the first time in it’s 100-year history it will retire a color from it’s 24-count crayon box. The color hasn’t been revealed yet, and the company says it will live stream the decision on Friday, March 31st, which is National Crayon Day.

The current colors that make up a Crayola box are red, yellow, blue, brown, orange, green, violet, black, carnation pink, yellow orange, blue green, red violet, red orange, yellow green, blue violet, white, violet red, dandelion, cerulean, apricot, scarlet, green yellow, indigo and gray. Crayola has been encouraging individuals to share images of the color they can’t live without on social media during the build up to the big reveal, accompanied by the hashtag #WhosLeaving. (Time)