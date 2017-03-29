Woman In Jail For Playing One Song Loud

March 29, 2017 3:51 PM By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, loud music

By: Beau Daniels

If you’re going to play music loud make sure it is tunes the people around you enjoy or you could be in jail. That’s what happened to Sonia Bryce who was blasting the song from Ed Sheeran called “Shape of You,” over and over for about 30 minutes.

I guess the judge did not like the song either, “You must learn that you should behave as a reasonable and responsible adult and not make life for your neighbors the misery that you have.” I guess I would react that way if I was exposed to loud Justin Bieber music that long. The military even uses the technique to get people to surrender. More here.

