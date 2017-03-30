Happy Birthday, Eric Clapton! The Music Legend Turns 72

March 30, 2017 12:15 PM

By: Steve Kostan

Happy B-Day and Get Well Soon ERIC CLAPTON! Our hero had to postpone 2 shows in California due to severe bronchitis. It seems like that early spring, then back to cold, got to a lot of people. Eric will play the shows in September now. His early impact was huge. The Cream and Hendrix were out front in that wave of loud hippie bands that followed. FM Rock radio sprung up and the change was on. Right after he achieved Rock God status, he began moving away. To an 18 year old me, that blue. Clapton knows best. HIs latest, “ I Still Do” has both the quieter side and the NOT so quiet side of Eric’s music today. It’s like a musical postcard. Happy Birthday Eric and thanks!-Steve Kostan

