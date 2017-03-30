Restaurant Bans Kids

March 30, 2017 4:24 PM By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, Restaurant bans kids

By: Beau Daniels

Italian restaurant owner Pasquale Caruso felt that he was losing money because of kids disrupting other clients. “I had several customers complain, get up and leave because children were bothering them, and the parents were doing nothing. It started to feel like it wasn’t Caruso’s anymore, that it was a local pizzeria instead.”

Some are supporting the ban, “When my children were young, if they became a distraction either by crying or their behaviors, either my husband or myself would immediately remove them from the setting. It didn’t matter that there was food on the table or we were in the middle of a movie. My choice to remove them was out of respect for the others who were present This is good parenting.”

There are objections to the ban also, “If kids aren’t allowed, I will not be going. Some people have kids with autism or ADHD or anything else. They are amazing kids, but sometimes just speak loudly by nature, these parents still like to enjoy nice restaurants. I’m all for fine dining, but if you’re going to preach it so much, you probably shouldn’t be in a strip mall beside of a hair place.

Caruso is sticking with the ban. One thing that’s for sure, he is getting a bunch of free publicity. More here.

