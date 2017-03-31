Cuddling With Cows Therapy

By: Beau Daniels

There are so many types of therapy out there. This one is far out, cuddling with cows, “Cows are particularly suitable for cuddling, as they like body contact and are quiet animals. Because of their peaceful nature, they also help people close to them relax.” Sibylle Zwygart started the technique thinking of ways to help people with a hectic lifestyle slow down.

Cuddling with Cows Is the Cutest Form of Therapy https://t.co/Azp2LwH9wW pic.twitter.com/06BXg9vOgn — Before It's News (@beforeitsnews) March 29, 2017

It all begins with the client getting to know a cow and the animal developing trust. The session cost $50. There is an animal expert that is not fond of the idea, “It’s true that cows are quiet and enjoy body contact, but they can be unpredictable don’t feel a natural need to cuddle with people.” So now I have done a story on goat yoga, and now cow cuddling, animal relations can be great. Oddity Central

