Did John Lennon Make A Guest Appearance on Happy Days?

Donny Most (“Ralph Malph” on the hit TV show Happy Days) loves swing music. His new album is D Most Mostly Swing. Think Sinatra, Nat King Cole and Bobby Darin. He’s not such a fan of Kevin Spacey, who played Bobby Darin in the film Beyond The Sea.

“I had very mixed feelings – I had been trying to make that movie back in the late 70s when I was on Happy Days ‘cuz we shot on Paramount, so I wound up getting permission from the Darin estate to go to Paramount and pitch it, it was about 2 or 3 years after he’d died… we’d made it through several meetings, but… they decided not to do it. So I was pretty disappointed because I wanted to play Bobby back then, because I was about 25 years old at the time. Kevin (Spacey), 30 years later does it; he did a really good job but I just thought he was too old to play him – he was older than Bobby was when Bobby died – and he was playing Bobby in his 20s, so I had real mixed feelings about it.”

Much better feelings for memories of the time a Beatle visited the Happy Days set:

“About the sixth episode, in the very first season, Anson who played Potsie came over, he’d gone over to get some coffee, he comes back to where we were rehearsing in Arnold’s interior, and he said ‘there’s a guy who walked in just now and he looks just like John Lennon.’ And we were cracking up, ‘yeah yeah, right, John Lennon’s gonna come here!’ And then all of a sudden he walks over with a young boy, it turned out to be John Lennon with his son Julian! And he hung out with us for several hours, as humble and just as nice, soft spoken, low key, unbelievable…incredible experience.”