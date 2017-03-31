Follow-Up: We Now Know The Color Crayola Is Retiring

March 31, 2017 10:42 AM By Jim Johnson
Filed Under: Crayola, Crayon, Times Square

SAY GOODBYE TO CRAYOLA’S ‘DANDELION’ CRAYON: Crayola revealed yesterday (March 30th) that the golden-yellow “Dandelion” crayon is being taken out of its classic 24-crayon box, breaking the news one day earlier than they’d originally planned. Instead, Crayola will devote today — which is National Crayon Day — to unveiling Dandelion’s replacement, which will be revealed at an event in Times Square that will be livestreamed on Facebook.

