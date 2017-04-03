Steve Perry: Will He Attend The Rock Hall Induction Ceremony? Yes! Will He Perform? Doesn’t Look Like It!

Journey‘s legendary former frontman, the reclusive Steve Perry will indeed be in attendance on Friday night (April 7th) when Journey enters the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Keyboardist Jonathan Cain spoke to Dayton Daily News and revealed that although Perry would stand and accept the award with the band, performing with them is an entirely different story: “The ceremony is the first time we’re going to get to see Steve Perry in a long time, so that’ll be fun. As far as we know he’s just going to accept the award and then skedaddle. That’s all I know, unless something changes. (Current lead singer) Arnel (Pineda) is going to represent very well, like he always does.”

Back in December, co-founding guitarist Neal Schon told Ultimate Classic Rock, he’s open to Perry hopping on stage with the band to rock one more time: “Musically speaking, I’d love to have him do a song with us — or two, or whatever. I’m open to everything. I’m very open-minded to whatever happens, and any ideas that are brought forth.”