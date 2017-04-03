The Number One Secret To Getting On A TV Game Show

April 3, 2017 8:29 AM By Bobby Mitchell
Filed Under: game show secrets, The Price Is Right, Wheel Of Fortune, Who Wants to be a Millionaire

Dave Ramos has been on three game shows on television; Price Is Right, Wheel Of Fortune, and Who Wants To Be A Millionaire. Let’s tap his game show brain and find the secret to getting picked to be on the show.

“The secret is you have to be yourself because the people who produce these shows have seen it all. They know every scheme and they know every fake thing you could throw at them, you can’t really fool them… and you don’t know that you’re going to get called, that’s legitimate, genuine, first out of the gate excitement!”

 

