These Things Will Upset A Woman

April 3, 2017 3:38 PM By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, Relationships

By: Beau Daniels
Daily Mail has giving guys the things we should not do if we want our woman happy. One of those is do not “like” other women on social media while she is next to you. Hey, if she is following you on social media she will see anytime you prop up another woman.

Another one is don’t use cheesy words when complementing her, “princess” is an example.” I guess we can assume that sounds fake. Also kill the ego because that will stop compliments coming to you. The tips get interesting, so take a look here.

