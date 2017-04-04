2 Die In Separate Competitive Eating Incidents

Americans love competitive eating contests, but two people are dead following separate events.

A 20-year-old college student in Connecticut was participating in a pancake eating contest at Sacred Heart University when she began to choke. A couple of nursing students rushed to her aid and she was transported to the hospital. Unfortunately, Caitlin Nelson died three days later. She was remembered at a candlelight vigil Sunday night. (Us Weekly)

On Monday, a 42-year-old man in Denver died while participating in a doughnut eating contest. Travis Malouff choked to death while trying to eat a half-pound doughnut — about the size of six regular doughnuts — in 80 seconds. (US News & World Report)