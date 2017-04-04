Green Day and Stephen Colbert Perform Low-Rent Version of ‘Good Riddance’

By Hayden Wright

Prom and graduation season is just around the corner, so prepare yourself to hear Green Day’s “Good Riddance” everywhere. Everybody loves that song. Especially Stephen Colbert. The only hiccup in expressing his love for the sentimental classic on air is that royalties are crazy expensive, so he and Billie Joe Armstrong rewrote a bargain, fair-use version called “Good Riddance (Affordable Version).”

To make the song cheaper, they mined the public domain and matched lyrics from “Camptown Races” and performed it in an intimate, low-budget dressing room under fluorescent lights. When The Late Show host hit a turning point—a fork stuck in the road—he chose the path less expensive, and it made all the difference.

Watch Colbert get his wish and collaborate with Green Day below. We hope you have the time of your life.