By: Beau Daniels

Matador selected 24 of the Coolest Towns in the USA, and Michigan scored a spot on the list. Leland is the chosen town.

Leland on Lake Michigan pic.twitter.com/rvaBUFalmV — jon michael running (@jonmrunning) April 2, 2017

With only a population of around 2000 Leland offers great coastal views, nice boardwalks and good restaurants.

We love Leland and so will you! https://t.co/z8paytvlbt — Homesite Mortgage (@HomesiteMtg) April 1, 2017

And is even a great spot to view the northern lights.

Check out the small towns in other states that made the list here.

