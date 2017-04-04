The Beatles’ ‘Sgt. Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band’ Turns 50 this June

By: Steve Kostan

The Beatles “Sgt Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band” turns 50 June 1st. The groundbreaking and mind bending album fit perfectly with the times and particularly with the “new” thing, FM Radio. The album concept needed a longer attention span theater, and it found it on the secret, FM side of the dial.

To celebrate and commemorate the 50th, there’s talk of a remastered release. I know what you’re thinking, ANOTHER re mix? Me too. But think about what cell phone you were using 20 years ago and look at today’s. The studio tools have really progressed as well so why not? Rumor is both “Strawberry Fields” and “Penny Lane” will also be somewhere on the album. Remember those 2 were released as a single 4 months before Sgt. Pepper’s. George Martin has called that a “terrible mistake” so maybe it’ll get rectified. As usual, I’m in. Heck the Beatles need more of my $$$ right?