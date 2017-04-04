The Beatles’ ‘Sgt. Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band’ Turns 50 this June

April 4, 2017 4:19 PM

By: Steve Kostan

The Beatles “Sgt Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band” turns 50 June 1st. The groundbreaking and mind bending album fit perfectly with the times and particularly with the “new” thing, FM Radio. The album concept needed a longer attention span theater, and it found it on the secret, FM side of the dial.

To celebrate and commemorate the 50th, there’s talk of a remastered release. I know what you’re thinking, ANOTHER re mix? Me too. But think about what cell phone you were using 20 years ago and look at today’s. The studio tools have really progressed as well so why not? Rumor is both “Strawberry Fields” and “Penny Lane” will also be somewhere on the album. Remember those 2 were released as a single 4 months before Sgt. Pepper’s. George Martin has called that a “terrible mistake” so maybe it’ll get rectified. As usual, I’m in. Heck the Beatles need more of my $$$ right?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

WOMC Wants to Send You on a Trip to Universal Orlando Resort™!You could win a 3-night trip for four to experience it all for yourself!
Hall & Oates to Perform at Joe Louis Arena this MayHall & Oates and Tears for Fears will be uniting for a co-headlining tour this summer.

Listen Live