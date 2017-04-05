Barry Manilow Comes Out as Gay, Reveals Boyfriend of 39 Years

April 5, 2017 9:33 AM By Jon Corrigan

By: Jon Corrigan

Barry Manilow, known for hits like “Mandy,” “Copacabana” and “Looks Like We Made It,” has told the press he is gay.

The singer, 73, has kept his personal life famously private for decades, revealed his sexuality in a recent interview with People.

“I thought I would be disappointing them if they knew I was gay. So I never did anything,” Manilow said, referring to his fans.

Manilow has been with his manager Garry Kief, who is also President of Manilow Productions, since the couple met in 1978.

“”I knew that this was it. I was one of the lucky ones,” Manilow said of their meeting. “I was pretty lonely before that.”

The singer and Kief married in a quiet ceremony on their 53-acre Palm Springs estate in 2014.

Manilow will release his 29th studio album, This is My Town, on April 21.

For more on this story, visits People.

More from Jon Corrigan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

WOMC Wants to Send You on a Trip to Universal Orlando Resort™!You could win a 3-night trip for four to experience it all for yourself!
Hall & Oates to Perform at Joe Louis Arena this MayHall & Oates and Tears for Fears will be uniting for a co-headlining tour this summer.

Listen Live