Barry Manilow Comes Out as Gay, Reveals Boyfriend of 39 Years

By: Jon Corrigan

Barry Manilow, known for hits like “Mandy,” “Copacabana” and “Looks Like We Made It,” has told the press he is gay.

The singer, 73, has kept his personal life famously private for decades, revealed his sexuality in a recent interview with People.

“I thought I would be disappointing them if they knew I was gay. So I never did anything,” Manilow said, referring to his fans.

Manilow has been with his manager Garry Kief, who is also President of Manilow Productions, since the couple met in 1978.

“”I knew that this was it. I was one of the lucky ones,” Manilow said of their meeting. “I was pretty lonely before that.”

The singer and Kief married in a quiet ceremony on their 53-acre Palm Springs estate in 2014.

Manilow will release his 29th studio album, This is My Town, on April 21.

