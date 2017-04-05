Barry Manilow Grateful for Fan Support after Coming Out as Gay

By Radio.com Staff

In a rare interview with People, Barry Manilow discusses his sexual orientation and his marriage to manager Garry Kief.

The singer says he was reluctant to come out as gay because he didn’t want to disappoint his fans. However, their reaction to the news was amazing.

“I thought I would be disappointing them if they knew I was gay,” Manilow said. “So I never did anything. When they found out that Garry and I were together, they were so happy. The reaction was so beautiful — strangers commenting, ‘Great for you!’ I’m just so grateful for it.”