John Stamos in His Underwear at Beach Boys Concert

April 5, 2017 6:06 AM By Stacey DuFord
Filed Under: Beach Boys, John Stamos, split pants, stars - they're just like us

Not really, but pretty darn close.

John Stamos split his pants onstage during a Beach Boys concert in New York but kept on playing.

Then he posted a pic on Instagram.

Stamos has occasionally performed with the Beach Boys since the 1980s and he always seems to enjoy himself. When the Beach Boys, with Stamos as drummer, came to Pine Knob in 1992 (It was still Pine Knob then) I was waiting backstage to sing Barbara Ann on stage with the band (only to discover while singing that our microphones weren’t even on!) and was standing next to David Cassidy, who had opened the show. Stamos pointed a drumstick at Cassidy then threw it at him! I’m thinking “John Stamos almost hit me with a drumstick! This is so cool!”

 

More from Stacey DuFord
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

WOMC Wants to Send You on a Trip to Universal Orlando Resort™!You could win a 3-night trip for four to experience it all for yourself!
Hall & Oates to Perform at Joe Louis Arena this MayHall & Oates and Tears for Fears will be uniting for a co-headlining tour this summer.

Listen Live