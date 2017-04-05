John Stamos in His Underwear at Beach Boys Concert

Not really, but pretty darn close.

John Stamos split his pants onstage during a Beach Boys concert in New York but kept on playing.

Then he posted a pic on Instagram.

Stamos has occasionally performed with the Beach Boys since the 1980s and he always seems to enjoy himself. When the Beach Boys, with Stamos as drummer, came to Pine Knob in 1992 (It was still Pine Knob then) I was waiting backstage to sing Barbara Ann on stage with the band (only to discover while singing that our microphones weren’t even on!) and was standing next to David Cassidy, who had opened the show. Stamos pointed a drumstick at Cassidy then threw it at him! I’m thinking “John Stamos almost hit me with a drumstick! This is so cool!”