105 Year Old Has 2 Guinness World Record’s [VIDEO]

April 6, 2017 4:32 PM By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, Guinness World Record

By: Beau Daniels

Wow, it’s amazing what the elderly are doing. I remember President Bush Senior going sky diving, now we have an 105-year-old riding a roller coaster. Jack Reynolds actually broke a Guinness World Record. Reynolds is now in the record book for, “Oldest person to ride a non-inversion roller coaster.”

Reynolds is into breaking world records, last year it was for “Oldest person to receive their first tattoo.” I guess he could score a bunch of those types of records since he is 105. UPI

