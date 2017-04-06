105 Year Old Has 2 Guinness World Record’s [VIDEO]

By: Beau Daniels

Wow, it’s amazing what the elderly are doing. I remember President Bush Senior going sky diving, now we have an 105-year-old riding a roller coaster. Jack Reynolds actually broke a Guinness World Record. Reynolds is now in the record book for, “Oldest person to ride a non-inversion roller coaster.”



Reynolds is into breaking world records, last year it was for “Oldest person to receive their first tattoo.” I guess he could score a bunch of those types of records since he is 105. UPI

