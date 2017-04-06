Best Places for Easter Candy in Metro Detroit

Easter Sunday (April 16th) is fast approaching, and it’s time to start putting together those Easter baskets. If you’re looking for candy, look no further; the Metro Detroit area has a ton of independently-owned candy shops for your needs.

Doc Sweets’ Candy Company

135 N. Rochester Road

Clawson, MI 48017

(248) 597-1051

www.docsweets.com

Doc Sweets’ can be found near the corner of Rochester and 14 Mile Road in Clawson. The store has a large selection of candy for sale, including nostalgic items (from the early 1900s through modern-day). Kids who are fascinated with bugs might enjoy the chocolate coated insects. The store also sells wedding candy, holiday-specific candy and candy for all occasions. The store is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays. Doc Sweets’ was first established in March 2008, and its first store was opened in November of the same year; it moved to its current location in May 2013. Doc Sweets’ is also Michigan’s largest retail candy store.

Good People Popcorn

633 Beaubien

Detroit, MI 48226

(313) 963-2499

www.goodpeoplepopcorn.com

Popcorn is not candy, but you can get candied popcorn at this establishment! Good People Popcorn has more than enough gift items to fill up your Easter baskets this year. The store started making its product in 2006, and you can currently find the store in Bricktown, as well as at specialty stores like Market Square (Birmingham) and Holiday Market (Royal Oak). Flavors range from your standard caramel and cheese popcorn to more specialized flavors like bacon cheddar, Brown Sugar Baby, garlic herb & cheese and chocolate drizzle. You can also shop online. A one-gallon tin of popcorn is $32, and a two-gallon tin is $55.

Truan’s Chocolates

22200 Ford Road

Dearborn, MI 48127

(313) 562-3880

www.truanscandiesonline.com

Truan’s was founded in 1929, and the storefront has been around since the 1960s. It’s not a fancy store, but it does have good selections of candy, including candy for Easter, with chocolate bunnies in different sizes. Try the peanut clusters or Truan’s chocolate-covered eggs, including marshmallow. Truan’s also makes some of its own chocolate.

Bon Bon Bon

719 Griswold St., Suite 100

Detroit, MI 48226

(313) 316-1430

www.bonbonbon.com

Bon Bon Bon, located downtown, is another great place to shop for candy, specifically handmade bonbons. The shop also has two other metro Detroit locations, one in Hamtramck and one in downtown Ann Arbor. Each of the bonbons is $3, wrapped in very cute packaging, so they would be great for an Easter basket for adults rather than kids. Flavors range from the more standard, like coconut and Cherry Lux, to the more indulgent, like creme brulee and Bumpy [Cake], to the unique, like bacon and eggs, mac and cheese and key lime pie. You can also place orders in bulk if needed.

Sydney Bogg’s Sweet Essentials

3233 12 Mile Road

Berkley, MI 48072

(248) 206-2554

www.sydneyboggs.com

Sydney Bogg’s has an interesting history, as it was originally a factory on Woodward in Detroit for many years. However, in 2002, the brand went bankrupt. The owners of the new reincarnation of the store, Debbie and Gary Schlicker, started making candy out of their home. When the factory was shut down, Debbie was eventually able to return to claim some of her personal items, and she learned that all of the machinery was for sale; she and Gary were able to buy some of the machinery, along with Lisa Peasley. Now Sydney Bogg’s can be found in downtown Berkley selling chocolate assortments ($14.50 for a 7 oz. box, $26 for a 13 oz. and $52 for a 26 oz. box) as well as individual chocolates. The store is also well-known for its caramel and chocolate-covered turtles.