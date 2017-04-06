Five Best Bagels and Lox in Metro Detroit

Bagel connoisseurs far and wide may argue you’ve never really experienced a bagel in its most delectable form until you’ve had one with a heaping pile of the finest lox (smoked salmon), slathered in a crowning spread of cream cheese. Many places garnish this yummy blend with red onions and capers. While bagels and lox are a New York deli and bakery staple, you don’t have live in the Big Apple to get your fix. Check out our picks for five of the best places to get bagels and lox in the Greater Detroit area.

Detroit Institute Of Bagels

1236 Michigan Ave.

Detroit, MI 48226

(313) 444-9342

www.detroitinstituteofbagels.com

Detroit Institute of Bagels seeks to “create masterpieces in bagel craft” with a slogan of “Fine bagels for the masses!” They don’t mess around. The menu boasts a large variety of bagel flavors which can be topped by several different tasty “spreads and schmears.” The Cadillac among them is arguably the Smoked Lox Cream Cheese. It’s a small mountain of smoked salmon (brought in from Brooklyn) with cream cheese, tomatoes, red onion and capers.

Steve’s Deli

6646 Telegraph Road

Bloomfield Hills, MI 48301

(248) 932-0800

www.stevesdeli.com

This renowned kosher style deli is one of Metro Detroit’s most popular delicatessens. Steve’s serves up a slice of New York deli heaven right in the middle of the Midwest from a deli counter that seems to stretch for miles. House specialties include piping hot corned beef, chicken matzoh ball soup and desserts galore. If bagels and lox are what you crave, though, prepare for the best. The giant bagel is served open face with a mound of Nova, cream cheese, onions, cukes and tomato.

New York Bagel Detroit

23316 Woodward Ave.

Ferndale, MI 48220

(248) 548-2580

www.newyorkbagel-detroit.com

New York Bagel has been a family-owned Motor City business since 1921 and the Goldsmith family has dedicated itself to serving the Greater Detroit area with “the finest, freshest and best-tasting bagels around” for over 100 years. The secret to the great taste and texture of their 15 different types of bagels and three kinds of bagel sticks is that they boil them before baking them. The yummy bagel and lox sandwich can be garnished with veggies of your choice for an extra fee.

Detroit Bagel Factory

18760 Middlebelt Road

Livonia, MI

(248) 482-2435

www.detroitbagel.net

Detroit Bagel Factory has been a Detroit-based gem for bagel lovers for over 55 years. These bagels may define the word “fresh” because they’re sold anywhere from minutes to just a few hours after they’ve come out of the oven. Plus, they carry 19 different kinds of bagels including cheddar cheese, cinnamon raise and cinnamon sugar, double onion, mozzarella and chocolate chip. Bagel and lox is served with their delicious in-house cream cheese. Oh, and every Tuesday is bagel day – you can get a dozen bagels for just $7.50!

Zingerman’s Deli

422 Detroit St.

Ann Arbor, MI 48104

(734) 663-3354

www.zingermansdeli.com

About an hour from Detroit, Zingerman’s Deli is a nationally-famous, locally-owned treasure that was founded in 1982. Zingerman’s is known for the freshest, tastiest homemade breads, bagels and pastries around as well as artisan cheeses and deli meats to die for.

Zingerman’s “bagel and lox” offerings go beyond “smoked salmon” with a bagel. You can try Ducktrap River cold-smoked salmon in three different amazing toasted sesame bagel sandwiches. “The Special” offers smoked salmon with Zingerman’s own creamery cream cheese, tomato and red onion. The “Extra Special” contains Zingerman’s house-made smoked whitefish salad, along with the smoked salmon, scallion cream cheese, tomato and red onion. Finally, “Benny and Zach’s Bagel Over Tokyo” pairs the Ducktrap salmon with wasabi cheese spread and tomato and daikon radish sprouts.