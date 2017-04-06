Five Best Places for Ravioli in Detroit

Served in square and round varieties, ravioli is a treasured Italian dish that has been enjoyed around the world since the 14th century. Some connoisseurs could argue the filling stuffed inside the pouches of pure pasta pleasure is what makes great ravioli irresistible. Maybe you like traditional-style, filled with a ricotta cheese or meat blend. Or maybe you prefer a more eclectic filling such as lobster, spinach, pulled pork or butternut squash. Check out our picks below for five outstanding places in Detroit to find the ravioli you crave.

La Dolce Vita

17546 Woodward Avenue

Detroit, MI 48203

(313) 865-0331

www.ldvrestaurant.net

Hidden away in the Palmer Park District, La Dolce Vita touts itself as “Detroit’s Best Kept Secret” and has been awarded “The Best Patio in Detroit” by the Metro Times. The eclectic menu offers a wide array of delicious pastas and two kinds of yummy ravioli is served. Ravioli Pastore, which is spinach and ricotta-stuffed with marinara sauce is available on the lunch menu from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. The dinner menu offers Ravioli D’ Aragosta Allo Zafferano is filled with lobster and a heavenly tomato-and-cream-based palomino sauce. Reservations are recommended and valet and street parking is available.

Giovanni’s Ristorante

330 S. Oakwood Blvd.

Detroit, MI 48217

(313) 841-0122

www.giovannisristorante.com

Enjoy authentic Italian cuisine in an atmosphere brimming with old world charm at this family-owned landmark Detroit restaurant where scores of celebrities have dined including George Clooney, Ryan Gosling, Celine Dion, Frank Sinatra and many, many more. All of the pasta is handmade. The lunch ravioli is traditional, with your pick of meat or cheese filling with Pomodoro or Bolognese sauce. For dinner, Ravioli di Friuli features dual-colored ravioli with boursin cheese and sun dried tomatoes topped with jumbo lump crab in a delectable champagne cream sauce.

The Rattlesnake Club

300 River Place Drive

Detroit, MI 48207

(313) 567-4400

www.rattlesnakedetroit.com

Culinary adventurers everywhere will want to try The Rattlesnake Club’s signature spin on ravioli. Featured on both the lunch and dinner menus, the distinct flavors of the Housemade Ravioli boast a blend of fennel and pancetta, tart apples, hazelnuts and citrus brown butter. Located on the riverfront, The Rattlesnake Club’s menu rotates seasonally and the restaurant is renowned for being one of Detroit’s best fine-dining experiences.

Angelina Italian Bistro

1565 Broadway St.

Detroit, MI 48226

(313) 962-1355

www.angelinadetroit.com

Located in the space formerly occupied by Detroit’s historic Madison Theatre, Angelina’s Italian Bistro overlooks Grand Circus Park, the Detroit Opera House and Comerica Park. It’s the perfect place to dine after a theater event. The from-scratch cooking of the owners’ Sicilian grandmothers Grace and Angelina inspire the authentic Italian menu. They offer two kinds of scrumptious, signature ravoli (with handmade pasta). The Butternut Squash Ravioli features amaretto cream sauce, toasted almonds, sage and broccolini. Carolyn’s Ravoli is filled with a beautiful blend of braised pork, spinach and ricotta and a Michigan tomato sauce.

Roma Cafe

3401 Riopelle

Detroit, MI 48207

(313) 831-5940

www.romacafe.com

Established in 1890, Roma Café bears the honor of being Detroit’s oldest Italian restaurant. Located in the Eastern Market, the restaurant has been family-owned and operated by the Sossi family since 1919. Roma’s delicious ravioli pasta pillows are served traditional Italian-style, packed with cheese or meat and covered with your choice of Roma’s signature meat sauce, marinara or tomato sauce. It’s moderately priced, comes with a cup of soup and can be baked “a la Roma” (with cheese) for an extra $1.50. Ravioli lovers can’t go wrong with any combination and the signature Garlic Cheese Toast is a great add-on!