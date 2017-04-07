Listen to Beck’s Cover of ‘Can’t Help Falling In Love With You’

By Robyn Collins

Beck has contributed the brand new track, “Can’t Help Falling in Love with You” to the Resistance Radio: The Man in the High Castle soundtrack, which comes out today (April 7). The song is a cover of an Elvis Presley tune, which matches the theme of the album; Danger Mouse (aka Brian Burton) and producer Sam Cohen were hired to compiled a batch of early ’60s covers for the project.

“Because it was ‘62 — pre-Beatles, pre-most stuff people celebrate now as far as rock and roll — it was a chance to do something different,” Danger Mouse told Billboard.

Beck’s recording follows previously released covers from Angel Olsen (“Who’s Sorry Now”) and Sharon Van Etten (“The End of the World”). The project also features the Shins, MGMT’s Andrew VanWyngarden, Karen O, Kevin Morby, Grandaddy, and more.