False Alarm: Steve Perry NOT Performing with Journey at Rock Hall

Neal Schon says it's not happening. April 7, 2017 3:02 PM
Filed Under: Journey, Steve Perry

By Radio.com Staff

This afternoon TMZ reported that Steve Perry would perform with Journey tonight at their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Moments ago, Journey’s Neal Schon took to Twitter to debunk that report.

“Ok everyone I’m now hearing from Managment that he’s not singing. As I said before I’ll be ready for anything, he is and always welcome.”

In a since-deleted tweet Schon wrote: “I’m now hearing the TMZ story is total BS. Steve’s manager has apparently told our publicist that he’s NOT singing….”

But maybe he will…

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From 104.3 WOMC

WOMC Wants to Send You on a Trip to Universal Orlando Resort™!You could win a 3-night trip for four to experience it all for yourself!
Hall & Oates to Perform at Joe Louis Arena this MayHall & Oates and Tears for Fears will be uniting for a co-headlining tour this summer.

Listen Live