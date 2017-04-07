When The Tigers Play During A Weekday We Giveaway Game Tickets

By: Beau Daniels

The Tigers start another season and WOMC starts another season of giving away tickets to their games. Called “When The Tigers Play During a Weekday We Giveaway,” means you often have a chance to win tickets for future games when they play a game during the weekday. So when the Tigers are playing during the day make sure you are listening to 104.3 WOMC for a shot.

Winning Tigers tickets begins today during JJ’s show and continues when Beau comes on at 3p. GO TIGERS and good luck to you!

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram

“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter