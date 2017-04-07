When The Tigers Play During A Weekday We Giveaway Game Tickets

April 7, 2017 12:06 PM By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, Detroit Tigers

By: Beau Daniels

The Tigers start another season and WOMC starts another season of giving away tickets to their games. Called “When The Tigers Play During a Weekday We Giveaway,” means you often have a chance to win tickets for future games when they play a game during the weekday. So when the Tigers are playing during the day make sure you are listening to 104.3 WOMC for a shot.

Winning Tigers tickets begins today during JJ’s show and continues when Beau comes on at 3p. GO TIGERS and good luck to you!

