Dog Toy Ball Controlled By App

April 10, 2017 6:06 PM By Beau Daniels
By: Beau Daniels

Dog toys are becoming high tech. Check out the Pebby which is a ball that can be controlled while away from your dog. Motion can be controlled and the ball comes with a wide angle camera for viewing. It’s all connected to an app thru Bluetooth and WiFi.

The ball even has night vision and a microphone for two-way communication. The is how they brand it, Pebby is a ball on mission to keep you and your pet together even when you’re not physically there. Using Wi-Fi and Bluetooth technology, the Pebby system’s remote controlled ball allows owners to watch, interact, and capture their pet’s cutest moments in real time.

