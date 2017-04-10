Dog Toy Ball Controlled By App

By: Beau Daniels

Dog toys are becoming high tech. Check out the Pebby which is a ball that can be controlled while away from your dog. Motion can be controlled and the ball comes with a wide angle camera for viewing. It’s all connected to an app thru Bluetooth and WiFi.

Have you seen the Best New Smart Dog Toy of 2017? Meet Pebby! https://t.co/jEjaMN6uhZ pic.twitter.com/BYC6v2vj3u — Bentley the Pit Bull (@MyPitBullFriend) March 8, 2017

The ball even has night vision and a microphone for two-way communication. The is how they brand it, Pebby is a ball on mission to keep you and your pet together even when you’re not physically there. Using Wi-Fi and Bluetooth technology, the Pebby system’s remote controlled ball allows owners to watch, interact, and capture their pet’s cutest moments in real time.

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram

“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter