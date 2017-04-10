What’ll Be Included in Beatles ‘Sgt. Pepper’s’ Vinyl Re-Release?

April 10, 2017 12:57 PM

By: Steve Kostan

The Beatles people answered the question about the “mistake” on Sgt Pepper’s re-release. Will “Penny Lane” and “Strawberry Fields” be included? No. They won’t be on the basic re-release disc but here are many levels of other Deluxe Editions that will, according to ultimateclassicrock.com . There’s vinyl too. Top of the line is the 4 CD/DVD/Blu-ray Super Deluxe box Set. There’s some cool in it, like a version in 5.1 Surround Sound. Also I like the early versions of the songs so we can hear the development of what became the hit song we know. Only a very few can generate the public interest to do this but hey…It’s The Beatles. I used to host a feature called “That Beatles Thing” . We did the same thing, showing the developmental, bare bones, versions of those huge hits. It also makes them seen human…almost. The release date is set for May 26th.

