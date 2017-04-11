Broken Heart: Why the Wilson Sisters Split Up

April 11, 2017 12:25 PM

By: Steve Kostan

It looks like there is a little more beneath surface in Heart with the Wilson sisters going separate ways. Sounds more like a family feud. Ann’s husband, Dean Wetter, apparently assaulted one of Nancy’s kids when the door was left open on the tour bus, which could have let a family pet dog escape. This occurred in Auburn Washington last August. Police were called, and Wetter plead guilty to 2 non-felony assault charges. Jail is not expected when he’s sentenced this Friday April 14th. The Wilson sisters used separate dressing rooms for the first time since the late 60’s for the last 20 concerts of that tour. It also appears the sisters no longer have the same shared vision for the future of the band. It boils down to doing new stuff or doing the greatest hits tour every summer season. Moral of the story-Don’t smack other people’s kids, and Close that Door! There’s more at ultimateclassicrock.com.

