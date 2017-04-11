Congrats to Our Latest Universal Orlando Resort Winner!

April 11, 2017 9:19 AM

universal main 3 Congrats to Our Latest Universal Orlando Resort Winner!

Join us in congratulating our latest Universal Orlando Resort winner, Gwen Laho from Redford!

Listen every morning to Bobby & Stacey on 104.3 WOMC and check our Facebook page for the daily “Password to Paradise“!  When you hear the cue to call, start dialing!

With Universal Orlando Resort’s three amazing theme parks, five spectacular on-site hotels offering a range of accommodations, and the dining and entertainment of Universal CityWalk™,  it’s days and nights of endless fun for every member of the family.  Vacation beyond anything you’ve experienced before at Universal Orlando Resort.

You could win a 3-night trip for four to experience it all for yourself, including:

  • Round trip air transportation to Orlando, Florida, provided by VISIT FLORIDA
  • Ground transportation between the airport and hotel in Orlando
  • Accommodations on-site at the all new Loews Sapphire Falls Resort
  • Admission to both Universal Studios Florida™ and Universal’s Islands of Adventure™ theme parks, plus the new Universal’s Volcano Bay™ water theme park (Opening May 25, 2017)
  • Tickets to Blue Man Group at Universal Orlando Resort™
