Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsay Buckingham & Christine McVie to Perform at Fox Theatre

April 11, 2017 12:06 PM By Jon Corrigan

By: Jon Corrigan 

Longtime members of Fleetwood Mac, Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie have joined together to record their first-ever album as a duo.

Simply titled Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie, the 10-song album will be released by Atlantic Records this summer, followed by a run of special U.S. concerts including a performance at the Fox Theatre on Sunday, July 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets ($29.50, $49.50, $69.50, $89.50 and $125) go on sale Saturday, April 22 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at OlympiaEntertainment.com, the Fox Theatre and Joe Louis Arena box offices, Hockeytown Authentics in Troy (without service charge) and Ticketmaster.com. To charge tickets by phone, call (800) 745-3000.  For additional information, call (313) 471-6611.

The first single “In My World” will be available this Friday, April 14, on all digital and streaming services. The album will be available June 9 on CD, LP, and all digital and streaming services.

More from Jon Corrigan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

WOMC Wants to Send You on a Trip to Universal Orlando Resort™!You could win a 3-night trip for four to experience it all for yourself!
Hall & Oates to Perform at Joe Louis Arena this MayHall & Oates and Tears for Fears will be uniting for a co-headlining tour this summer.

Listen Live