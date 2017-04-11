Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsay Buckingham & Christine McVie to Perform at Fox Theatre

By: Jon Corrigan

Longtime members of Fleetwood Mac, Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie have joined together to record their first-ever album as a duo.

Simply titled Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie, the 10-song album will be released by Atlantic Records this summer, followed by a run of special U.S. concerts including a performance at the Fox Theatre on Sunday, July 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets ($29.50, $49.50, $69.50, $89.50 and $125) go on sale Saturday, April 22 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at OlympiaEntertainment.com, the Fox Theatre and Joe Louis Arena box offices, Hockeytown Authentics in Troy (without service charge) and Ticketmaster.com. To charge tickets by phone, call (800) 745-3000. For additional information, call (313) 471-6611.

The first single “In My World” will be available this Friday, April 14, on all digital and streaming services. The album will be available June 9 on CD, LP, and all digital and streaming services.