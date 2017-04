By: Jon Corrigan

John Warren Geils Jr., the artist known professionally as J. Geils and part of the rock group The J. Geils Band, was found dead in his Groton, Massachusetts home Tuesday afternoon.

Geils, 71, was found unresponsive by police around 4 p.m. after responding to his home for a “well-being” check. The guitarist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities do not suspect foul play at this time.