People Are Paying To Pick Up Poop

April 11, 2017 2:57 PM By Beau Daniels
By: Beau Daniels

I never thought people would pay to pick up poop. That’s what people are doing at a zoo to experience the life of polar bears, “It’s the first time the park has had a program targeting adults. It is a pilot to popularize science and knowledge of the animal for the public good, not for money. We actually don’t want too many participants as that would disturb them.”

The cost is $145, but people love it, “It really costs money to smell poop, but it’s quite funny. I’ve never imagined such close contact with these rarely-met polar bears. My selfie with them just got over 60 likes on Wechat, and I’ve learnt a lot about polar bear care. It’s good.” If interested, I have plenty of dog poop in my yard that can be picked up for free. Oddity Central

