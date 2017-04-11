Stadium Beer Aged With Baseball Bats

By: Beau Daniels

This really connects with baseball fans. A local brewery near the Atlanta Braves new stadium is brewing beer that is aged with baseball bats, “We brew the Chopsecutioner and after the fermentation we transfer the beer onto the wood chips and then cool the beer down and age it. There’s some waste from bats from when they spin them down or carve them down and that’s the product that we use to age the beer. The wood chips from them making the bats and that’s what we use.”

Yes, the beer from Terrapin Beer Company will be served at the stadium. I wonder if someone could age a Detroit beer from the wood used in the seats at Tiger stadium? “You can actually age something on wood chips or spirals or honeycombs. You can also age beer in bourbon barrels, wine barrels and extract beers like that.” UPI

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram

“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter