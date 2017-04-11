Win a Trip for Four to Walt Disney World for Opening of Pandora: The World of Avatar!

April 11, 2017 11:18 AM

104.3 WOMC wants to send you on an adventure beyond belief!

Summertime excitement awaits your family across all four Walt Disney World® Theme Parks. There’s the newest and most magical Disney fireworks show ever, Happily Ever After, at Magic Kingdom® Park. And there are unforgettable attractions like Frozen Ever After at Epcot® and Toy Story Mania!® at Disney’s Hollywood Studios®. Plus, prepare to go to an entirely new world. A world beyond belief at Pandora—The World of Avatar! Beginning May 27 at Disney’s Animal Kingdom® Theme Park, you’ll fly on the back of a banshee, navigate a mystical river, hike underneath floating mountains and more. There’s no better time than summertime to visit Walt Disney World® Resort—and no better time than now for your chance to win a vacation to do just that!

