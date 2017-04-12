Scientists Name Newly Discovered Shrimp after Pink Floyd

By Robyn Collins

A newly-discovered species of shrimp has been named after classic rock band Pink Floyd. The synalpheus pinkfloydi is a shrimp which uses its large pink claw to create a noise so loud that it can kill small fish.

The Head of Research at the Museum of National History, Sammy De Grave, explained that his appreciation for Pink Floyd goes way back, according to the BBC.

“I have been listening to Floyd since The Wall was released in 1979 when I was 14 years old,” De Grave said. “The description of this new species of pistol shrimp was the perfect opportunity to finally give a nod to my favorite band.

“We are all (the team of scientists who made the discovery) Pink Floyd fans, and we always said if we would find a pink one, a new species of pink shrimp, we would name it after Pink Floyd.”

This is not the first time Rock & Roll has influenced De Grave’s scientific decisions. The scientist previously named another species of shrimp Elephantis jaggerai – after Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger.