Signs That Identify A Michigander

By: Beau Daniels

Only In Your State has posted the signs that show a person has Michigan roots. This is the one that really stands out to me, “When you think about hitting the beach, you prefer freshwater or nothing at all.” I know many Michiganders who have no desire to take a dip in the ocean.

“The words “Up North” fill you with excitement.” I see eyes light up when “up north” is mentioned. Then when it comes to healing power, Vernor’s comes into play. And of course for most of a Michiganders life, “Football Sundays trigger feelings of disappointment.” It gets interesting look here.

