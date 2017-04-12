Signs That Identify A Michigander

April 12, 2017 6:32 PM By Beau Daniels
By: Beau Daniels

Only In Your State has posted the signs that show a person has Michigan roots. This is the one that really stands out to me, “When you think about hitting the beach, you prefer freshwater or nothing at all.” I know many Michiganders who have no desire to take a dip in the ocean.

“The words “Up North” fill you with excitement.” I see eyes light up when “up north” is mentioned. Then when it comes to healing power, Vernor’s comes into play. And of course for most of a Michiganders life, “Football Sundays trigger feelings of disappointment.” It gets interesting look here.

