Trailer Released for Upcoming Film on 1967 Detroit Riots

April 12, 2017 10:18 AM

By: Jon Corrigan 

The first trailer for Detroit, a film centered around the 1967 Detroit riots, has been released.

Directed by Kathryn Bigelow, who’s created films like Zero Dark Thirty and The Hurt Locker, Detroit tells the story of the bloody riots in the summer of ’67, which left 43 people dead, 1,189 injured and over 7,200 arrests.

Notable cast members: John Krasinski, Kaitlyn Dever, Will Poulter, Jack Reynor, Hannah Murray, John Boyega, Anthony Mackie and more.

Detroit hits theaters August 4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

WOMC Wants to Send You on a Trip to Universal Orlando Resort™!You could win a 3-night trip for four to experience it all for yourself!
Hall & Oates to Perform at Joe Louis Arena this MayHall & Oates and Tears for Fears will be uniting for a co-headlining tour this summer.
REO Speedwagon, STYX to Perform at DTE this JulyDon Felder, formerly of the Eagles, will perform as a special guest.

Listen Live