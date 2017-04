Detroit’s New Life Family Church wants to make Good Friday really good for hundreds of Detroiters.

Their second annual $10K Gas Giveaway provides free gas for Detroiters at the BP Gas Station at 4125 Eight Mile. It also includes free oil changes at City Oil Change at 18200 Livernois.

Get your gas and/or oil change starting at 9 a.m. first-come, first-serve basis.

Click HERE for more information on New Life Family Church.