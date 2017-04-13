The Longest Garage Sale In Michigan

By: Beau Daniels

It’s not the Worlds Largest Yard Sale which stretches south from Addison, MI to Gadsden, AL., but it is 180 miles and is all in Michigan. Called the US-12 Heritage Trail Garage Sale it runs from New Buffalo ending in Detroit.

Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale this year is August 11th-13th. So forget going south on Hwy 127, keep it local shopping east to west on US 12.

Visualize and attack. Check out the new map of Michigan's Longest Garage Sale this weekend: http://t.co/MpptSHHyt8 pic.twitter.com/yuFwBBvPlx — MLive (@MLive) August 5, 2015

