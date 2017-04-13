The Longest Garage Sale In Michigan

April 13, 2017 4:57 PM By Beau Daniels
Filed Under: Beau Daniels, US-12 Heritage Trail Garage Sale

By: Beau Daniels

It’s not the Worlds Largest Yard Sale which stretches south from Addison, MI to Gadsden, AL., but it is 180 miles and is all in Michigan. Called the US-12 Heritage Trail Garage Sale it runs from New Buffalo ending in Detroit.

Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale this year is August 11th-13th. So forget going south on Hwy 127, keep it local shopping east to west on US 12.

More details here.

“Like” Beau on Facebook, Follow Beau on Twitter & Instagram
“Like” us on Facebook & Follow us on Twitter

More from Beau Daniels
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 104.3 WOMC

WOMC Wants to Send You on a Trip to Universal Orlando Resort™!You could win a 3-night trip for four to experience it all for yourself!
Hall & Oates to Perform at Joe Louis Arena this MayHall & Oates and Tears for Fears will be uniting for a co-headlining tour this summer.

Listen Live