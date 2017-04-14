Last Minute Easter Hacks

If you’re like me and put off dyeing your Easter eggs until the last minute I’ve got some great ideas that will help you get great looking eggs without spending the entire day working on them.

First, you want those eggs to be easier to peel on Easter morning and that starts with when you boil them. Add baking soda or a wedge of lemon to your water to make the shells easy to remove.

Now here are some tricks for dyeing:

-Put the egg inside a whisk while coloring them – no dye on your fingers! And much less frustrating than trying to fish it out with a spoon.

-To make beautiful gradient eggs, put egg in dye then slowly add more water.

-Paint your eggs with chalkboard paint and write names on them with chalk. Voila, hipster Easter eggs.

-No time for dying? Decorate your eggs with temporary tattoos.

Change up your Easter egg hunt by doing it at night! Make glow-in-the-dark eggs by putting small glowsticks inside plastic eggs.

Make cool decorate string eggs by wrapping small balloons with wool yarn dipped in glue wrapped crisscross across the balloon. When the glue has dried, pop the balloon and remove it. You can set them in a bowl or hang them on a string as a banner.

Snip two ears at the top of your dinner rolls before baking to turn them into Bunny Rolls.

No one really eats Peeps so save them to make colorful s’mores.

Here’s an “Easter basket” idea for older kids or guests: fill mason jars with grass, eggs or jelly beans, then a chocolate bunny. Wrap jute or a colorful ribbon around the top.

And my favorite Easter hack is also just for the adults: bite the ears off a hollow chocolate bunny for a chocolate red wine glass. Yum!