Rock Artist’s Involved In Motorcycle Crashes

By: Beau Daniels

Motorcycles and rock artist’s go hand in hand, and so do the accidents. UCR provides an interesting list of artist’s involved in motorcycle smash ups. The names are big, including Steven Tyler who ran his bike into a tree.

Of course well known are the tragic crashes of Duane Allman and Berry Oakley from the Allman Brothers. Some of you might not have known about the accidents of Billy Joel who crashed when a car ran a traffic light, Billy Idol who ran thru a light, and also Bob Dylan. I guess considering all of those who ride and crash we’re lucky most of them survived.

